Ododo Condoles with Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem over Mother’s Demise

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has extended heartfelt condolences to Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, Member representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, over the death of his beloved mother, Mama Arametu Sanni Egidi.

In a condolence message to the federal lawmaker and members of his family, Governor Ododo described the passing of Mama Arametu Sanni Egidi as a deep personal loss, not just to the family but to everyone who knew her for her warmth, resilience, and devotion to family values.

According to the Governor, “The late matriarch lived a life of grace, dignity, and selfless service. She was a pillar of strength to her family and a source of inspiration to her community. Her values are reflected in the upright and responsible life her children, particularly Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem, have continued to live in service to humanity and the nation.”

Governor Ododo further noted that losing a mother is one of life’s most difficult moments, describing her as a woman whose prayers, counsel, and strength anchored the home she built.

He urged Hon. Abdulraheem and his family to take solace in the noble legacy their mother left behind and the lasting impact of her life of faith and compassion.

The Governor also extends condolences to the entire people of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency and all those affected by the loss, praying Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljanatul Firdaus.

The late Mama Arametu Sanni Egidi has since been buried according to Islamic rites.