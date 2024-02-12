Ododo condoles with Access Holdings over Herbert Wigwe’s demise

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has condoled with the management and staff of Access Holdings over the death of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Herbert Wigwe who died in a helicopter crash in California, the United States of America last week at the age of 57.

In a Condolence message signed by Governor Ododo, he described the late CEO of Access Holdings as an amiable and hardworking individual who was driven by patriotic fervour and commitment to the ideals of nation building.

The Governor recalled his recent meeting with the late Wigwe during which they had a robust conversation on how to explore areas of partnership between Access Holdings and the Kogi State Government in line with his administration’s agenda to expand Public Private Partnership for accelerated growth and development of the state.

According to Governor Ododo: “The late Herbert Wigwe was an exceptional individual whose impact transcended the banking industry and his generation. He was a humble and hardworking business man who meant so well for the transformation of Nigeria and I am deeply saddened by his painful exit.

As a government and people, our thoughts are with the Wigwe family who suffered far too many losses in one accident and all his colleagues at Access Holdings in this trying moment.



“Our thoughts are also with the government and people of Rivers State and my brother, His Excellency, Governor Siminalaye Fubara for the irreparable loss of one of Nigeria’s most impactful business men, investor and a pathfinder for the younger generation. Nigeria and indeed humanity lost a colossus in Herbert Wigwe.”

The Governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and other Nigerians who lost their lives in the unfortunate air accident.