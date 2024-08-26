Ododo condemns attack on rival, wants culprits fished out

Usman Ododo of Kogi has called on security operatives to fish out the hoodlums that attacked Alhaji Yakubu Ajaka

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi has called on security operatives to fish out the hoodlums that attacked Alhaji Yakubu Ajaka, the SDP candidate in the 2023 governorship election, at the Supreme Court premises on Friday.

Ododo made the call in Lokoja on Sunday through the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

“As a government, we implore the law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators and make them face the full wrath of the law.

“This is necessary to serve as a deterrent to others and also protect the integrity and safety of our court environments across the country.

“Kogi government condemns in the strongest terms, the unwarranted attack that took place moments after the determination of the electoral litigation involving the Governors of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

“The conduct of the hoodlums is barbaric, uncivilised and a grave danger to the institution of justice,” he said.

He cautioned Nigerians against disturbing the prevailing peace the nation was enjoying.

“We urge all Nigerians to support the path of constitutionalism and unity which are the core values of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We all must support his lofty policies and values for the progress and development of our dear nation,” Ododo pleaded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajaka was reportedly attacked by hoodlums shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Ododo at the Nov. 11, 2023 Kogi Governorship election.

The apex court had dismissed Ajaka’s appeal for lack of merit.(NAN)