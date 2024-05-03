Ododo commends media practitioners on World Press Freedom Day

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has praised the sacrifices and contributions of media practitioners in deepening the democratic space.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day May, Governor Ododo eulogized the press for its role in holding the government to account in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

The Kogi State Governor noted that the 2024 commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day is a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press in our democracy.

“As Governor, I am proud to recognize the crucial role that journalists and the vibrant press play in holding those in power accountable and shedding light on the programmes and policies of the government in way that the people need to be told”, Governor Ododo said.

The Governor acknowledged that a free press is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy and that citizens must protect and promote press freedom by whatever it takes to do so.

He said journalists risk their lives every day to disseminate information to society, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that they can do so without fear of humiliation, intimidation or harm in the process.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, I honor the bravery of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of truth and transparency and promoting understanding in the democratic space.

I also recognize the challenges they are confronted with in today’s world, from censorship and disinformation to violence and intimidation.

As Governor, I reaffirm my commitment to protecting press freedom and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability in our state. Let us stand together in defense of freedom of the press and the courageous journalists who bring us the truth undiluted”, Governor Ododo emphasized.

The Governor urged the people of the state to celebrate the critical work that journalists are doing in defending the truth and confronting negative narratives which he noted is essential for the nation’s democracy to thrive.

The Governor enjoined the people of Kogi state to continue to stand united for the truth despite the antics of purveyors of misinformation against the developmental strides of his administration.