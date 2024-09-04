Ododo celebrates Arc. Yomi Awoniyi at 64

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has felicitated with the former Deputy Governor of the state and leader of the All Progressives Congress in Mopa-Muro Local Government Area, Architect Yomi Awoniyi on his 64th birthday anniversary.

In his congratulatory message to the former Deputy Governor, Governor Ododo praised the leadership role Arc. Awoniyi in galvanizing support for his administration and his role as a mentor and a committed Kogite whose exemplary contribution to the development of the state is a source of inspiration for emerging leaders.

The Governor applauded the efforts of Arc. Awoniyi in sustaining support for the policies and programmes of the federal government under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ripple effect of the dividends being enjoyed by the government and people of Kogi State.

Governor Ododo prayed for long life and good health for the former Deputy Governor, adding that his wise counsel and guidance will continue to be relevant in the affairs of Kogi state and Nigeria.

Born on the 4th day of September, 1960, Arc. Yomi Awoniyi is the son of the late nationalist and patriarch, late Chief Sunday Awoniyi and late Madam Florence Awoniyi of Mopa-Muro local government area of Kogi State.

He served as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State from January 2011 to January 2016.