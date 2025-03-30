Ododo calls for unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence at Eid

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has urged the people of the state to embrace peaceful coexistence, unity and tolerance as they celebrate Eid el-Fitr.

Governor Ododo made this call after observing the Eid prayer held at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Center in Lokoja, the state capital to signal the end of the Ramadan fast.

In his message to the people, Governor Ododo emphasized the importance of unity, tolerance, and understanding among the diverse communities in the state.

He called on citizens to put aside differences and work together to build a more prosperous and peaceful Kogi State.

The Governor also took the opportunity to reassure the people of Kogi State of his administration’s commitment to delivering on his campaign promises and supporting initiatives that foster understanding and development in the state.

He acknowledged the contributions of religious leaders, traditional rulers, and local communities in promoting peace and development in all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Ododo has praised the role of traditional rulers in sustaining peace and stability in the state since his assumption of office as the Governor of the state.

Governor Ododo gave the commendation when he received Maigari of Lokoja, High Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir (Maikarfi the 4th) who led members of the community on a traditional homage to the Governor at the Government House.

Governor Ododo expressed appreciation to the Maigari for his prayers and support for his administration.

He promised to sustain the partnership between the administration and the traditional institution in line with his commitment to take governance closer to the people.

In his response, the Maigari of Lokoja, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir applauded the Governor’s effort in uniting the people of the state and prayed for the Governor to succeed in all his endeavours.

He urged the people to maintain peace and remain law abiding citizens.

The Kogi State Governor also played host to heads of security agencies, senior government officials and residents of Lokoja who were at the government house for the Sallah homage.