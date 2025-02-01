Ododo calls for unity, eulogises late mother of State Auditor General

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has called on the people of the state to unite for the progress and development of Kogi State.

Governor Ododo made the call in Ajiolo, Dekina Local Government Area, during a condolence visit to the family of the State Auditor General, Alhaji Yakubu Yusuf Okala, over the demise of his mother and matriarch of the Okala family, Hajiya Amina Yusuf Okala, on Friday.

The Governor, who was accompanied by top officials of the Kogi State Government to the 8th Day Fidau prayer for the late mother of the State Auditor General, noted that the condolence visit provided an opportunity for him to reconnect with close associates from Dekina and other parts of the state, described the occasion as a reunion of friends.

Addressing sympathizers gathered in Ajiolo community to pay their last respects to the late Hajiya Amina Yusuf Okala, Governor Ododo stated that the matriarch of the Okala family had already been immortalized by the impact of her children on society.

The Governor called on parents to invest in the education and proper upbringing of their children to prepare them for a life of service and impact on humanity.

He expressed his admiration for the enduring legacies of the late mother of the State Auditor General, describing her as a mother, a confidant, and a woman committed to the unity and progress of the state.

Governor Ododo also encouraged him and his family to take solace in the fact that their late mother lived peacefully with her neighbors and left behind a legacy of positive impact on her children, her family, and the community.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Amina Yusuf Okala and asked God to grant her children the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, the Ogohi Onu Anyigba, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abu Shaibu Okolo, who spoke on behalf of the Okala family, praised Governor Ododo for his love for the Okala family and the people of Dekina and the Igala Kingdom in general.

He also commended the Governor for the positive impact his administration has had on the people of Kogi State within his first year in office.