Ododo breaks fast with Muslim leaders, promises unprecedented investment in agriculture

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has hosted leaders of the Muslim community in Kogi State to the breaking of Ramadan fast at the Government House in Lokoja.

Governor Ododo who called for compassion among the people of the state noted that lessons of Ramadan which emphasize patience, empathy and forgiveness should not be lost on the people even with the winding down of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The Governor called on the people of the state to unite behind the government of the day, stressing that forgiveness and patience remain key lessons of Ramadan.

The Governor noted that more can be achieved with unity and compassion for one another irrespective of differences in religious inclinations.

Governor Ododo who commended Muslim leaders for sustaining religious tolerance in the state, urged them to continue to pray for the success of those in power, adding that the present administration requires their support and prayers to succeed.

According to Governor Ododo:

“Ramadan goes beyond abstinence from food and drinks even as it enhances spiritual rejuvenation; we must continue to preach compassion, patience, empathy and unity among our people because these are lessons of Ramadan.

The state government is aware of the economic situation and we are therefore investing massively in agriculture to feed our people and improve the lot of the people of the state in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

In their separate remarks, leaders of the Jamatu Nasril Islam in Kogi State, the State Council of Ulama, League of Imams and the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria commended Governor Ododo for hosting Muslim leaders in the state to the breaking of Ramadan fast.

They noted that the people of the state are proud of the impressive start of Governor Ododo in office and urged the Governor to continue to build on the prevailing level of security, peace and stability in the state.

Prayers were offered for Governor Ododo and other political leaders in the state for the success of the administration and the peace and prosperity of the state.