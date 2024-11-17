Ododo approves N8bn infrastructural projects for new Kogi varsity

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has approved the disbursement of N8 billion for several infrastructural projects at the newly established Kogi State University, Kabba

Stephen Adeleye

Mr Wemi Jones, the state’s Commissioner for Education, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lokoja.

Jones said the approved fund would cover the construction of the Senate building, Faculty of Science as well as male and female hostels at the university.

He said that contractors had been mobilised to move to sites, adding that construction works would commence within the next two weeks.

The commissioner maintained that the Gov. Ododo-led administration remained committed to consolidating on the solid education foundation laid by his predecessor, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“Kogi State Government has been servicing education very monumentally, and the present administration of Gov. Ahmed Ododo is resolved to maintain and surpass the budgetary allocation of 30 per cent to education.

“Ododo being part of former Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration, is fully committed to giving topmost priority to the education sector in the state,” he said.

Jones further said that the governor had approved N316m as bursary award for 8,750 out of over 40,000 Kogi indigenous students in tertiary institutions across the county.

According to him, 201 Law students would receive N300,000 each while the remaining students would get N30,000 each.

He explained that the 8,750 students were those who had completed the upload of the required documents for verification out of the 40,000 that applied online.

The commissioner also said that the governor recently approved the disbursement of over N600 million as WAEC fees for 18,734 students in public schools, saying that the final verification and disbursement process were ongoing. (NAN)