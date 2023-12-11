Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectOdion Akhaine meets APC State Working Committee tomorrow
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPolitics

Odion Akhaine meets APC State Working Committee tomorrow

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
0
41

Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine, APC top aspirant for Edo 2024 governorship election meets the state working committee of the party in Benin.

Akhaine will be accompanied by supporters drawn from some of the 18 LGAs in the state.

The outing which promises to be exciting will afford the Professor of Political Science opportunity to make public some key deliverables to the good people of Edo state.

It will be recalled that professor Akhaine was one of the frontline leaders of pro-democracy movement in Nigeria, especially during the anti-military struggle of the 1990s, along with Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chima Ubani among others.

For his activism, Odion Akhaine suffered long incarceration under the regime of General Sani Abacha.

Previous article
Kokori , ‘principled fighter for democracy’, says Atiku
Next article
Gaps in Governor Alia’s first Budget Speech, By Nathaniel Ikyur
Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.