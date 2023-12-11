Odion Akhaine meets APC State Working Committee tomorrow

Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine, APC top aspirant for Edo 2024 governorship election meets the state working committee of the party in Benin.

Akhaine will be accompanied by supporters drawn from some of the 18 LGAs in the state.

The outing which promises to be exciting will afford the Professor of Political Science opportunity to make public some key deliverables to the good people of Edo state.

It will be recalled that professor Akhaine was one of the frontline leaders of pro-democracy movement in Nigeria, especially during the anti-military struggle of the 1990s, along with Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chima Ubani among others.

For his activism, Odion Akhaine suffered long incarceration under the regime of General Sani Abacha.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

