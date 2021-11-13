Odili: Ubani commends FG for arrest of suspects

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Mr Monday Ubani, on Saturday hailed government for the arrest of suspects over invasion of the home of Justice, Mary Odili.

Ubani gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in reaction to the arrest of the suspects.

NAN reports that the Abuja home of the Supreme Court Justice Odili was on Oct. 29, invaded by some unknown security agents, on the purported orders of a Magistrate Court.

The said invasion has since met with wide spread criticisms and concerns from the NBA as well as other public interest groups, calling for a thorough investigation into the ordeal.

The NBA on its part, had on Nov. 5, set up a special investigation panel headed by Ubani, to facilitate the investigation process.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 11, the Nigerian police announced that it had arrested a group of 14 persons, including a journalist, who allegedly posed as security personnel to raid the home of Odili.

Parading the suspects at the force headquarters annex, the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, described the suspects as impostors.

In his reaction, Ubani commended government for its proactive efforts in tackling the issue.

He said that the development simply depicts government’s commitment in addressing issues of this nature, and urged that the identity of the suspects be revealed in no time.

“It is a good development if we now have people that have been arrested; it simply means that the government is taking this serious and it is also important that these people are made known in good time.

“Let me also cease this opportunity to debunk any idea that any one has been found guilty or convicted .

“I was only appointed as a special investigator to get the side of the story for the use of the NBA, as the Bar, being the largest professional pressure group, is a major stakeholder in Nigerian Justice administration.

“Therefore, it is important for the NBA to get their own facts on this issue,” he said.

According to Ubani, it is important for government to thoroughly deal with such weird occurences now, so as not to raise up their “ugly” faces in the future.

“It is worrisome for the home of the second highest officer in the Judiciary to be invaded and then the invaders are discovered to be fake officials; it calls for concern and quick action.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal government to set up an independent panel of enquiry either judicial or otherwise, in order to ascertain what really transpired.

“I think this is the minimum the NBA demands,” he said (NAN)

