ODeLAN, NOUN to hold Int’l Conference in May

The Open, Distance and e-Learning Association of Nigeria (ODeLAN), in collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), is set to hold the third edition of the ODeLAN International Conference in Nigeria.

The conference will aim to strengthen the field of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), using adaptive technologies.

It will hold between May 14 – 16, 2025 at the Conference Centre, NOUN Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja with theme: Adaptive Pedagogies for the Future of Education: Connecting Learners, Technologies and Communities.

According to the Chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) Prof. Chiedu Mafiana, the Participants are expected to explore innovative open educational approaches and models for shaping the future of learning in African contexts across all educational levels.

However, the annual conference, which is a leading national and international gathering on open, distance and technology-enabled learning, will also explore practical, engaging approaches to connect learners, technologies, and communities for a brighter educational future

The hybrid event will witness the convergence of all educators, academics, researchers and practitioners from Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and pre-tertiary levels; policy makers, industry professionals, government agency representatives and the general public.

Other relevant stakeholders and eminent personalities are also expected to attend.

The confab will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, and workshops, focusing on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in open, distance, and e-learning as well as opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among participants.

Keynote speakers include: Prof. Peter Scott, President Commonwealth of Learning, Canada, Prof. Mpine Makoe, Executive Dean College of Education, University of South Africa, Prof. Tayo Arulogun, Vice-Chancellor, Miva Open University, Abuja Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the first series of the international conference was held at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria in 2023 with theme: Global Spaces, Local Contexts: Digital Transformations and Creative Innovations in Open Distance and e-learning (ODeL)

While the second edition was held at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2024 with theme: Inclusive Digital Learning Ecosystems in Open, Distance and e-learning Education.

Meanwhile, the Pre-conference workshop will feature a paper presentation on topic: Developing a Commonwealth Credit Transfer Framework: Micro-credentials in a Digital Age – Regional Consultative Meeting for West Africa

ODeLAN is dedicated to creating a community of learners and educators who are passionate about advancing their knowledge and skills; bringing together students, teachers, researchers, and industry experts from diverse backgrounds to collaborate and exchange ideas.

It also provides a platform for members to share their research findings, participate in workshops, and attend conferences to enhance their knowledge and competencies.