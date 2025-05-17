ODeLAN Conference Calls for Adaptive Pedagogies to Transform Education in Nigeria

The 3rd ODeLAN International Conference, held from May 14th to 16th at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Conference Centre, Jabi, Abuja, concluded with a strong call for adaptive pedagogies to shape the future of education in Nigeria.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The 3rd ODeLAN International Conference, held from May 14th to 16th at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Conference Centre, Jabi, Abuja, concluded with a strong call for adaptive pedagogies to shape the future of education in Nigeria.

Professor Sunny Oniye, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies at NOUN, who read the conference communiqué, emphasized that ‘Institutions must invest in faculty training and digital upskilling for all staff to effectively integrate technology into teaching and learning.’

Themed ‘Adaptive Pedagogies for the Future of Education: Connecting Learners, Technologies and Communities,’ the conference brought together over 280 participants, including policymakers, academics, researchers, and educational technologists, to deliberate on strategies to harness technology for inclusive and adaptive learning.

In his address, Professor Peter Scott, President of the Commonwealth of Learning, underscored the need for a supportive policy framework. ‘Government and stakeholders must ensure political will in implementing digitization strategies while promoting inclusivity and accessibility in ODeL,’ he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Mpine Makoe, Executive Dean of Education at the University of South Africa, called for collaborative research in Open, Distance, and e-Learning (ODeL). ‘ODeLAN and its partners should establish a national ODeL research network to foster collaborative scholarship and drive innovation in distance education,’ she noted.

The communiqué also highlighted the importance of adopting and localizing the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE) Quality Assurance Toolkit to bolster quality assurance processes in Nigerian ODeL institutions. Professor Oniye stated, ‘Member institutions are encouraged to adopt and adapt the ACDE QA Toolkit to harmonize standards and elevate quality across the ODeL landscape.’

One of the critical recommendations was the integration of adaptive learning technologies and artificial intelligence to personalize learner experiences and improve educational outcomes. ‘Education for the future must be personalized, collaborative, and inclusive,’ the communiqué asserted, urging institutions to develop robust policies for the ethical use of AI.

Further recommendations called for strategic investment in capacity building for educators, regulatory reforms to enhance digital inclusion, and engagement with the Nigerian Educational Loan Fund (NELFUND) to extend funding opportunities to distance learners.

The conference also saw 146 peer-reviewed papers presented across five tracks, addressing themes ranging from learning design and technology to curriculum development and inclusive education. Exhibitors such as the British Council, National Teachers Institute, and Verdue-Vision showcased innovative educational tools and resources aimed at supporting adaptive learning strategies.

The communiqué committee, chaired by Professor Christine Ofulue, acknowledged the contributions of all participants, sponsors, and partners, emphasizing that the insights gained would be pivotal in shaping ODeLAN’s agenda moving forward.

The event concluded with a call to action for institutions to ‘be proactive in contributing to national educational discourse on ODL and related technological reforms,’ positioning ODeLAN as a leading advocate for adaptive pedagogies in Nigeria.