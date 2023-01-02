Odeda Youth Leader, Odedina Timothy tasks residents on PVC collection 

All Progressives Congress, Odeda local government Youth Leader, Comrade Timothy Odedina has charged residents of the local government who recently registered for their Permanent Voter Cards to visit the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Odeda between 3rd – 5th of January, 2023 and 6th – 15th January, 2023 collection at their ward to get their cards in order for them to exercise their franchise during the 2023 general election.

The Youth Leader also admonished the Youths to eschew all forms of violence during and after the elections to ensure that credible leaders are voted into office.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on the occasion of the 2023 New Year celebration in his residence, Obantoko on Monday.

Odedina said, “on behalf of my Party Chairman, Honourable Saka Musulumi and Other Local government executive in our great party is wishing all residents of the local government, especially our teeming loyalists and supporters across the 10 wards, a happy, rewarding, and fulfilling New Year celebration.

“As we are all aware, 2023 is an election year which presents to us another opportunity to renew our hope with the electoral process and reaffirm our trust and confidence in governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Alhaji SHUAIB AFOLABI SALISU, Honourable Olumide Osoba and Honourable Daisi Olusegun Elemide through the ballot box for our choice candidates who will ensure that we all enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“It is for this reason that I want to urge all Youths of Odeda local government to avoid engaging in any altercations or actions capable of causing disunity in the state before, during and after the elections.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on all eligible voters in our local government who recently registered for their PVCs to go and collect their cards because the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System technology which will be used to conduct the elections will make their votes count.

“INEC has given us the assurance, so they should not be afraid that their votes will be stolen.

“INEC commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards to eligible voters on December 12, 2022 and it will end on January 22, 2023. The PVCs is their rights, it is also their power and voice.

“Every Youth needs it to elect all our five candidates from Presidential to State Assembly into office in the coming elections.”

While urging the electorates to vote for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress both at the national and state levels, the Youth Leader called on security agencies to be professional in carrying out their duties during the 2023 elections, he statement concluded