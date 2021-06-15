Octogenarian in court for allegedly stealing maize

June 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The police on Tuesday arraigned a 86-year-old man, Buhari Musa, who stole N10,000 worth of maize.Musa, who resides at Itanla area of Ado-Ekiti, is facing trial for stealing before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the  offence on June 13 at 7.00 a.m. at Omisanjana area of Ado-Ekiti.Okunade said that the defendant stole the maize from  the , Mr Saliu Mustapha.

He said that the defendant was caught at the ’s  farm with the maize.Okunade said the alleged offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti , 2012.The prosecutor urged the court to  adjourn the case to enable him to assemble witnesses.Counsel to the defendant, Mr Lai Obisesan, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising  that he not jump bail.The Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with surety in like sum.Adedayo adjourned the case until July 8 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,