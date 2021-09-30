October 1: Buhari to address the Nation

As part of activities marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7am.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

According to Adesina, all television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the address.

