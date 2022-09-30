Oct. 1: Buhari addresses nation Saturday

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, address the nation as part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, at 7.00am.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said: ”Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.” (NAN)

