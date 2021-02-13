Photo of protest scene:credit twitter

Activists who turned up for protest at Lekki toll gate, Lagos, were confronted by heavy police presence on Saturday reports said.

The social media has been awash with photos and videos of protesters who were arrested very early in the morning.Those arrested include the popular comedian, Mr Macaroni.

One of the most outstanding videos shared online shows a protester challenging the police, asking “on what basis are you arresting me?” as policemen seized him .

Watch video in the tweet by Chidi Odinkalu below:

Reacting to the arrests, comrade and ex Senator Shehu Sani also tweeted, “PEACEFUL protest is a fundamental right once enjoyed by those on the throne today.permit & Protect the protesters.#LekkiTollGateProtest”

Godman Akinlabi said in one of his tweets, “This unnecessary show of force at the #Lekkitollgate would have been more appropriate in my ancestral home land of Ibarapa where armed herdsmen have been killing, raping and kidnappingnot against unarmed Nigerian youth who just want a better nation #EndSARS #LekkiTollGateProtest.

There was a dramatic twist to the arrest of protesters following tweets that the black Maria used in conveying arrested people had to be pushed to start.

