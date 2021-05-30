U

The identities of the occupants of an abandoned car found on the Kurmin Kare axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road have been obtained as promised by the Kaduna State Government on Friday night.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan revealed this in a statement.

He said the occupants of the abandoned Honda car with Abuja registration number RBC 864 BL have been identified as Aliyu Aminu Mahe and Nura Tanimu.

In a report addressed to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, which was copied to the Kaduna State Police Commissioner and State Director of State Services, by Engr A. A. Sadiq, on behalf of Managing Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) dated 29th May 2021, it was revealed that the vehicle belonged to one of the agency’s staff.

The agency in its “Report of Suspected Kidnap of a FERMA Staff”, said the recovered Honda car belonged one of its staff, Mr. Aliyu Aminu Mahe, who was with Mr. Nura Tanimu, as they were in transit to Abuja. Contact has not been made with the duo since Friday.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has been briefed on the development. The Governor in response tasked security agencies to investigate the incident diligently and ensure the safe return of the missing citizens.

Similarly, following Friday’s update which highlighted the recovery of five passengers and a driver, further thorough investigations by the military and police have not confirmed the authenticity of the reports claiming that scores of citizens were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Road on Friday.

The Government of Kaduna State does not deny incidences of security challenges in the state, and will continue prioritize transparency in internal security management.

He said the government appreciates the military, police and all agencies working in the state, and will continue to support them towards enhancing security and peace.

Finally, the government will continue to brief the public on the security developments as received from appropriate agencies.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

