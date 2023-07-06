Oby Ezekwesili, Haroun Adamu and Kabiru Yusuf headlineFrontFoot Media’s 2 nd Media Roundtable

Oby Ezekwesili,
The trio of Oby Ezekwsili, Haroun Adamu and Kabiru Yusuf will lead
the discourse at the Second Media Roundtable of FrontFoot Media
Initiative on 8 July 2023 at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja.
Publishers, senior journalists, and editors will join them.
They will speak to the theme of “The Accountability Imperative:
Holding Politicians’ Feet to the Fire”.
Ezekwesili is a former minister across two portfolios of education and
solid minerals and serves as the President of Human Capital Africa,
founder of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance and Vice
President of the World Bank Africa Region.
Mallam Kabiru Yusuf is chairman of Daily Trust newspapers, board
member of the International Press Institute and president of the
Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria.
Dr Haroun Adamu is a Nigerian journalism icon who served as
publisher of The Nigerian Economist, managing director of Triumph
Publishing Company, Kano and Punch Nigeria Limited and chairman
of the Petroleum Trust Fund.
Mr Chido Nwakanma, Training Coordinator, said the Media
Roundtable complements and extends FrontFoot Media’s Audit
Reporting Training by highlighting accountability issues and the audit
process in Nigeria. FrontFoot Media held the third Audit Reporting
Training in Abuja on 5-6 July at the same venue.
At the first Roundtable in Lagos in 2022, speakers included Mr
Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross Rivers State; Mr Lade
Bonuola, founding editor of The Guardian and former managing
director of Guardian Newspapers; Dr Patrick Dele Cole, a former
managing director of Daily Times, Newswatch co-founder Mr Dan
Agbese and INEC Commissioner Mr Muhammed Haruna. Other
speakers were Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director and Chief
Executive Officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative
Journalism.
Like the Audit Reporting Training, the FrontFoot Media Roundtable is
the flagship media interaction programme under the Collaborative
Media Engagement and Development Inclusivity and Accountability
Project. The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism
superintends the project involving over 20 NGOs with the
sponsorship of the MacArthur Foundation.
