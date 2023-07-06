Oby Ezekwesili, Haroun Adamu and Kabiru Yusuf headlineFrontFoot Media’s 2 nd Media Roundtable

Oby Ezekwesili,

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Obiageli Ezekwesili attends the 2016 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The trio of Oby Ezekwsili, Haroun Adamu and Kabiru Yusuf will lead

the discourse at the Second Media Roundtable of FrontFoot Media

Initiative on 8 July 2023 at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Publishers, senior journalists, and editors will join them.

They will speak to the theme of “The Accountability Imperative:

Holding Politicians’ Feet to the Fire”.



Ezekwesili is a former minister across two portfolios of education and

solid minerals and serves as the President of Human Capital Africa,

founder of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance and Vice

President of the World Bank Africa Region.



Mallam Kabiru Yusuf is chairman of Daily Trust newspapers, board

member of the International Press Institute and president of the

Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

Dr Haroun Adamu is a Nigerian journalism icon who served as

publisher of The Nigerian Economist, managing director of Triumph

Publishing Company, Kano and Punch Nigeria Limited and chairman

of the Petroleum Trust Fund.

Mr Chido Nwakanma, Training Coordinator, said the Media

Roundtable complements and extends FrontFoot Media’s Audit

Reporting Training by highlighting accountability issues and the audit

process in Nigeria. FrontFoot Media held the third Audit Reporting

Training in Abuja on 5-6 July at the same venue.

At the first Roundtable in Lagos in 2022, speakers included Mr

Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross Rivers State; Mr Lade

Bonuola, founding editor of The Guardian and former managing

director of Guardian Newspapers; Dr Patrick Dele Cole, a former

managing director of Daily Times, Newswatch co-founder Mr Dan

Agbese and INEC Commissioner Mr Muhammed Haruna. Other

speakers were Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director and Chief

Executive Officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative

Journalism.

Like the Audit Reporting Training, the FrontFoot Media Roundtable is

the flagship media interaction programme under the Collaborative

Media Engagement and Development Inclusivity and Accountability

Project. The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism

superintends the project involving over 20 NGOs with the

sponsorship of the MacArthur Foundation.

