Obuah lauds Wike for investing in sports

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Mr Felix Obuah, Sole , Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for successful completion of phase of ‘Real Madrid Football Academy’ in state.

A statement issued on Thursday by Special to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam, quoted Obuah as say the development would help youths accomplish their dreams and aspirations in .

“I’m the and Sole Financier of a leading football club side in the state – Go-Round Football Club of Omoku. So I clearly understand the benefits of investing in , especially on our teaming youths.

“The governor has, by this laudable , demonstrated his love for youths.

“I’m indeed hopeful the gains of this enormous investment in the sector will be better appreciated in the near future.

“Rivers and at large are set to producing world-class experts from the soccer academy,” Obuah said.

According to him, the academy will serve as a veritable platform to further empower budding footballers and enthusiasts in the state.

“Real Madrid Football Academy will go a long way in positioning as a football power house.

“This is a good sign. It means will join the league of the biggest exporters of top-rated footballers in ,” he added. (NAN)

