Mr Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for the successful completion of the second phase of ‘Real Madrid Football Academy’ in the state.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam, quoted Obuah as say that the development would help youths accomplish their dreams and aspirations in sports.

“I’m the Founder and Sole Financier of a leading football club side in the state – Go-Round Football Club of Omoku. So I clearly understand the benefits of investing in sports, especially on our teaming youths.

“The governor has, by this laudable achievement, demonstrated his love for youths.

“I’m indeed hopeful that the gains of this enormous investment in the sports sector will be better appreciated in the near future.

“Rivers and Nigeria at large are set to producing world-class experts from the soccer academy,” Obuah said.

According to him, the academy will serve as a veritable platform to further empower budding footballers and enthusiasts in the state.

“Real Madrid Football Academy will go a long way in positioning Nigeria as a football power house.

“This is a good sign. It means that Nigeria will join the league of the biggest exporters of top-rated footballers in Africa,” he added. (NAN)

