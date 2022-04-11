Obtain permission before embarking on governorship campaign in Osun – Police directs parties

By Olajide Idowu

Police in Osun directed on Monday in Osogbo that political parties must obtain approval before holding rallies or processions as campaigns for the state’s 2022 governorship election kicks off.

The spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated that the directive became imperative to avoid clashes between political parties’ supporters and also to enable the police to provide adequate security at rallies.

“As the Osun gubernatorial electoral process and political activities generally gather momentum, Osun Police Command advises political parties to keep it informed ahead of any rally, campaign or procession.

“Such exercise must be duly approved before embarking on the programme.

“This is to avoid clashes as well as to ensure provision of adequate security for such exercise as thugs and hoodlums may use the rallies or campaigns as opportunity to unleash terror.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, deems it imperative to caution and advise members of the public, politicians and political parties to play the game as stipulated in the Electoral Act 2010.

“He solicits for the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders and requests strong synergy between the police and the public to sustain the peaceful and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state,’’ Opalola stated. (NAN)

