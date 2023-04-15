Observers caution against malpractices in Sokoto State’s supplementary elections

By Habibu Harisu

A coalition of registered election observers in Sokoto State, on Friday urged the electorate to turn out en-masse and shun all forms of malpractice at Saturday’s supplementary election.

Supplementary elections will hold in the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State for 10 National Assembly seats.

Leader of the observer groups, Mr Prince Emeka, told newsmen that INEC registered 10 Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to monitor the supplementary elections in the state.

“We have seen the preparedness of INEC with regards to modalities to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

“We are satisfied with security arrangements in place and optimistic of free and fair elections,’’ Emeka said.

He added that the group met with security agencies and was guaranteed a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the elections.

“Our appeal to voters is to shun vote buying and any form of electoral fraud because officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and those of EFCC will be on the prowl,’’ he said.

Emeka, Executive Director, Centre for Grassroots Development and Crime Prevention, urged stakeholders to abide by electoral regulations and accept the election outcomes.

In his remarks, Mr David Danladi, a member of the group of observers said the outcome of a meeting held with all stakeholders showed commitment for credible polls on April 15.

Danladi is Executive Director, People’s Care Initiative, a CSO. (NAN)