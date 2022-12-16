Observe 30 minutes rest after 4-hour journey,  FRSC advises motorists 

By Polycarp Auta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to observe 30-minute rest after every four-hour journey.

Mr Dauda Biu, the Acting Corps Marshal of Corps, stated this at the end of year Special Intevention Sensitisation Campaign for Cridlock and Crash Prone Areas on Friday in Jos.

Biu, who was represented by Alphonsus Godwin, the Sector Commander of the Corps in Plateau, said that fatigue remains one of major causes of Road Traffic Crashes on the highways.

He explained that the special campaign aimed at sensitising motorists and indeed all road users on the need to adhere to a traffic regulations particularly during the yuletide.

‘“Fatigue is one of the major causes of road traffic crashes on our roads; because drivers are just after getting to their destinations, they find it very hard to stop and rest.

‘“So, we want to use this opportunity to advice motorists to rest for 30 minutes after a journey of four hours.

‘“That way, we will minimise the risk of accidents while travelling to distant locations,” he said.

The acting corps marshal also warned drivers to desist from speeding, night journeys, overloading, use of expired tyres and dangerous overtaking.

He also advised passengers to correct and caution drivers whenever they disobey traffic regulations.

Earlier, Mr Calvin Akaagerger, the Bukuru Unit Commander of the corps, warned against unqualified and underage driving, adding that anyone caught would not be spared.

Akaagerger also advised drivers to conduct proper mechanical checks on their vehicles before embarking on long journeys.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign had the theme “’Driving Tired is as Dangerous as Driving Drunk: Observers 30 Minutes Rest Period after Every Four Hours”.(NAN)