 Oborevwori’s defection, major boost — Uzodinma

By Naomi Sharang

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) a major development.

Uzodinma, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja following a closed-door meeting with other Progressive Governors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oborevwori officially joined the APC on Wednesday.

“When a governor joins our party, we view it as a significant event and a moment to commend ourselves and thank Almighty God.

“That’s exactly our sentiment. The Progressives Governors resolved today to celebrate this development and extend congratulations to one another,” Uzodinma said.

He noted that governors not originally elected on the APC platform now recognise President Bola Tinubu’s efforts and are aligning with the party for a united Nigeria.

“The APC treats sub-national governance with great importance.

“So, a governor defecting to our party is a heavy development in our political journey,” he said.

Uzodinma said the governors discussed the welfare of the APC and current national issues during their meeting.

They pledged continued support for President Tinubu’s policies and vowed to strengthen the ruling party.

He stated that the Progressive Governors would promote Tinubu’s achievements so that Nigerians can fully appreciate the administration’s progress.

“We’ll counter blackmail and propaganda aimed at tarnishing the government’s image.

“We, as Progressive Governors, firmly support President Tinubu and the APC government in Nigeria.

“We are pleased with the progress. In spite of challenges, the reform policies are beginning to yield visible results.

“We pray God grants the President wisdom, courage and strength to deliver greater dividends of democracy for Nigerians,” Uzodinma said.