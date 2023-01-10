Oborevwori will deepen my administration’s performance – Okowa

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has assured the people of the state that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, will consolidate on his administration’s performance, if elected.

Okowa gave the assurance during the PDP campaign at Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

He said that Oborevwori had learnt a lot as the longest serving Speaker of the State House of Assembly and would continue with the ongoing projects and programmes of his administration.

“I have known Oborevwori for many years now; he has been Speaker of the House of Assembly for six years and as the longest serving speaker, he has understudied our programmes and policies.

“He has learnt a lot and has given the assurance that he will be fair to all parts of Delta and ensure that no ongoing project is abandoned in any part of the state.

“Aside ongoing projects, he will also ensure continuation of our youths and women empowerment programmes,” he said.

Okowa, also the PDP vice-presidential candidate, gave the assurance that the Atiku-Okowa manifesto would unite the country to fight insecurity.

He said that a PDP administration would be willing to assist states to set up their own police systems to complement the federal police and other security agencies in fighting insecurity.

He also said that the Atiku-Okowa administration would ensure that federal roads were attended and promote functional and stable educational system in Nigeria.

“Thank God that I am going to Abuja and we will ensure that all federal roads are attended to.

”The eight months ASUU strike kept our children at home for so long but throughout the period of strike, all our universities in Delta were in session.

“They were in session because we have taken care of all they needed for the educational advancement of the state.

“So, for Delta to continue on the path of progress and development, let’s vote for all candidates of the PDP,” he said.

On his part, former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan, urged the people to vote all PDP candidates to enable Okowa to become the vice-president of the country.

He said a vote for the party would ensure proper allocation of oil resources produced from the state.

Earlier, Oborevwori commended Okowa for the many projects in the area, including a Technical College at Obiaruku, ongoing construction of 27 kilometres of roads with over 70 per cent completed.

He added that no fewer than 400 indigenes of the area had benefited from the state’s empowerment programmes.

Oborevwori promised that his administration would construct the Amai and Arhagba-Orogun roads.

He also promised that he would be equitable to all parts of Delta and not abandon any ongoing project across the state.

Also the Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, commended the leaders and PDP faithful for the massive turnout at the rally. (NAN)