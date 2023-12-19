Oborevwori will appoint commissioner for information soon — Perm sec

Mr Lucky Omokri, the Permanent Secretary, Delta Ministry of information, says that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori will in due time, appoint a commissioner for the ministry.

Omokri, made this known when he received the executive members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Asaba, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had appointed commissioners after his inauguration on May 29, except for the ministries of information and justice.

He said that the call by the chapel for a substantive commissioner for the ministry was genuine but asserted that the governor in his own wisdom would do the needful at the appropriate time.

He, however, charged journalists to be objective in reporting of events in the state.

Omokri also appealed for fact-check of any report before going to the press, adding that his doors were opened for journalists to verify facts.

He decried the high level of fake news and misinformation in the media space, and had called on the NUJ to rid itself of quacks among its members and not to drag the noble profession to ridicule.

He also cautioned against using the media for propaganda against the government, adding that the Gov. Oborevwori-led administration and his M.O.R.E Agenda meant well for the people of the state.

Earlier, the Chapel Chairman, Mr Ifeanyi Olannye, said that the visit was to familiarise and to strengthen its partnership with the ministry.

He lauded the permanent secretary for receiving them in spite of the short notice and had called for a substantive commissioner in the ministry to run the government affairs.

“This ministry is the information hub of the state. Having a substantive commissioner for information will help journalists to verify information and to avoid speculative journalism.

“It is expected that the information commissioner will from time to time brief journalists on the day to day activities of government,” Olannye said.

He said that the leadership of his chapel was ready to partner with the ministry in implementation of the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Gov. Oborevwori-led administration to ensure development in the state.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye

