Oborevwori urges Navy to curb illegal activities on Nigerian waters

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has urged the Nigerian Navy to work assiduously in curbing illegal activities on Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The governor made the appeal when the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral U.S.A Chugali visited him on Tuesday in Asaba.

“We know how critical our terrain is and that is why this visit is very important because Delta state is 40 percent coastal and we need all the support from the Navy.

“I know the Navy has done a lot in securing our waterways and that is why our oil production is going smoothly and as a state government, we encourage you to do more.

“One of the representatives here is someone that I have worked with in 2009 when he was the military Amnesty Coordinator and I was the State Coordinator.

“We worked very well together and we covered a lot of riverine areas in the state and I know he understands our terrain very well; I am assured that with him present, our state will be more secure,” he said.

The governor told the navy team that a lot of illegal activities still take place on the waters and expressed confidence that the Navy and Marine Police would collaborate to tackle the menace.

He assured the commanding officer of the state government’s support and commitment to improve peace in the state.

“I know that with the efforts of the Navy and other security agencies, Delta will continue to be peaceful, which will in turn attract more investments into our state,” he said.

Earlier, Chugali said he was in Delta on familiarisation visit to Units under Command under him, and interface with critical stakeholders in the state.

He commended Gov. Oborevwori for the assistance being given to the navy and other security agencies in Delta, assuring that the cordial relationship existing between the Navy and the state would be sustained.

Chugali also assured that the Navy would continue to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain for social and economic activities to thrive in the country.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

