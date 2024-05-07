Oborevwori tasks govt agencies, others on effective use of corps members

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged government agencies and other employers of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to accept and utilise their services effectively.



Oborevwori said this at the official closing ceremony of Batch ‘A’ Stream 11 corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, on Tuesday.

The governor was represented at the event by Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, Commissioner for Higher Education.



He also urged the local government chairmen, traditional rulers, community leaders and security agencies in the state to prioritise the security of corps members.

“Our environment must become worthy ambassadors of the NYSC, your families and the nation,” he said.

He called on corps members to avoid quick gains that could tarnish their reputation and endanger their lives.

“The state government will continue to ensure that you are provided with an enabling environment to enhance your performance during the service year.

“But you must live up to expectations and Delta State is known for its safety and hospitality.

“I sincerely hope that you have absorbed the lessons of the orientation course, which was put together to instil in you the cultural values and ideals of the NYSC.

“I am aware that it also imparts self-employment initiatives and knowledge that will be invaluable beyond your national service,” he said.



The governor also encouraged them to utilise the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme which they had been exposed to.

He described the initiative as a deliberate strategy aimed at tackling unemployment.

“I urge you to internalise every lesson learnt during the orientation exercise, as these will guide you throughout the service and thereafter.



“l assure you of the warmth and support of Deltans wherever you are posted for your primary assignments,” he said.

He urged the corps members to respect the cultural norms and traditions of the communities where they find themselves.

“While there may be differences between their ways of life and yours, strive to show understanding and adaptability as part of your national service.

“The Delta State Government is committed to its responsibilities to the NYSC and corps members.

“We will continue to do everything within our limited resources to fulfill these obligations,” he said.

Mr Olusegun Alao, State coordinator NYSC, urged corps members to render rewarding service to their host communities.

Alao enjoined them to be exemplary teachers and positively impact on the lives of their pupils and students.

“To my dear corps members, I am delighted to send you out to the various local government areas in the state.

“Carry with you the knowledge gained during your stay here on camp. Your service year is an opportunity to give back to the community.

“Display your educational background, creativity, and leadership abilities. I also urge you to enhance your skills through the SAED post-camp training,” he said.

The state coordinator also commended the state government for its unwavering support to the scheme.

“I express profound gratitude for your unwavering support to the NYSC. We eagerly anticipate your promised intervention to address the challenges,” he said.

He also urged community leaders and corps employers to treat corp members posted to them as their own children and prioritise their welfare and security. (NAN)

By Clara Egbogota