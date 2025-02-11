Oborevwori tasks corps members on transformation of host communities

The Gov.Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has urged youth corps members to contribute meaningfully to the development and transformation of their host communities.

By Clara Egbogota

Oborevwori said this on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘C Stream II

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation at Issele-Uku camp.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth, Mr ThankGod Trakiriowei, the governor said “you should embark on projects that address the immediate needs of the people and approach their service with zeal, commitment, patience, love and empathy.

“You can also impart knowledge to youths of the various communities where you are posted.

“Let your presence in the communities bring about positive change.”

He said that the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme they received would provide them with a foundation for financial independence after their service year.

“I encourage you to deepen your commitment to the skills you have acquired and leverage them for personal and national development.

He urged corp members to emulate the exemplary and selfless conduct of their predecessors.

“Remember, nation-building is not without its challenges – it requires sacrifices, honesty, dedication, faith and determination from all of us.

“In your words and actions, begin to lay the foundation that you want to see in that future. Embrace patriotism in everything you do or say.

“Attitudinally, be an epitome of a true Nigerian, willing and able to show good conduct in everything you do and say,” he said.

Mr John Kwaghe, the Delta State Coordinator NYSC, urged the corps members to remember the lessons they have learnt during the orientation course.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme and vanguards of patriotism, loyalty, and selfless service.

“Say ‘NO’ to all forms of negative behaviour, including unauthorized journeys, which have unfortunately led to avoidable tragedies.

” Be law- abiding citizens and uphold the values of unity, peace, and progress.”

He urged host communities and employees to continue to provide a peaceful and supportive environment for corps members to render meaningful service.

“Treat them as your own, offering protection, modest accommodation, and welfare incentives to enable them to perform their duties effectively, and make the service year worthwhile,” kwage said. (NAN)