Oborevwori swears in 26 commissioners, warns against ethnic politics

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has directed members of the state executive council to prioritise the interest and welfare of the state above ethnic considerations.

Oborevwori gave the directive in Asaba on Tuesday while swearing-in 26 commissioners in the state with a charge for them to remain humble and shun ethnic politics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioners have not been assigned portfolios yet.

They are Chief Fidelis Tilije, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Mrs Rose Ezewu, Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Odinigwe Odigle Daniel, Joan Onyemaechi, Jerry Ehiwario, Michael Ifeanyi Anoka and Princess Pat Ajudua.

Others are Darlington Ijeh, Funyei Manager, Godknows Angele, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, Emamusi Obiodeh, Perez Omoun, Orode Uduaghan, Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Agbateyimiro Weyinmi, Samuel Oligida, Prof. Tonukari Johnbull and Etagherure Ejiro Terry, Jamani Tommy Ejiro and Onoriode Agofure.

Mr Izeze Reuben, Vincent Oyibode and Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen also made the list.

The governor reminded the commissioners that they were rather privileged to be appointed based on the number of qualified persons in the state.

He urged those who could not make the list not to be disappointed.

He also announced the payment of N10,000 palliatives monthly to no fewer than 50, 196 state workers to run for three years to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal and depreciating naira exchange rates in the country.

He said that an approval has been given to pay workers’ promotion arrears which had been scheduled to start from August to November this year.

He also approved a committee including the labour union to work out modalities on how to provide palliatives for the widows, persons living with disabilities, poor and aged persons in the state.

Oborevwori said that he had discussed with local council chairmen to ensure they also get palliative for their workers.

He added that an approval had been given to recruit no fewer than 2000 primary school teachers in the state.

According to him, the government is also working out modalities to acquire electric vehicles and to ensure a tricycle workshop in Asaba to convert tricycle to both petrol and gas engine to ease high costs of transportation in the state.

He, however, said that the commissioners should continue the process of filling job vacancies in the ministries, departments and agencies but noted that they must on merit.

Oborevwori said, “This council is an inspiring blend of youths and experienced hands; the youth represents a breath of fresh air, while the old hands represents experience and mentorship.

“To the commissioners that have been sworn in today, I charge you to be humble, shun pride and arrogance,” he said.

He urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Responding, Sir Tilije and Miss Orode Uduaghan in their separate remarks pledged the commissioners resolve to deliver on their mandate which centred on effective service to the government and people of the state.

The event was attended by dignitaries including former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and Chief Great Ogboru, a chieftain and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state. (NAN)

