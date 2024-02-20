Oborevwori seeks more support for NYSC schemes

Delta State Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday urged local governments and the organised private sector to adequately support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to boost its operations.

Oborevwori made the appeal at the swearing in of NYSC Batch A Stream 1, at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku.

Oborevwori was represented by Ms Orode Uduaghan, the state Commissioner for Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services.

He said that adequate support and encouragement would enable corp members to maximise their creative and productive potential for accelerated national development.

“While I implore all stakeholders to ensure that they render the requisite support and encouragement to the scheme, I challenge corps members to see themselves as critical agents of positive change and development,” he said.

The governor advised the corps members to identify with the culture, customs and aspirations of their host communities.

He congratulated them on their successful completion of tertiary education, which qualified them for induction into NYSC scheme.

“The NYSC orientation programme is designed to equip you physically and socially for the onerous challenge of national integration and nation building.

“This is a challenge and an opportunity to contribute to the task of national regeneration, which should be accepted with solid dedication and loyalty to fatherland.

“It is instructive to note that your predecessors left appreciable indelible imprint during their service year in such critical areas of national concern.

“The state expects that you would surpass the laudable accomplishments of your predecessors,” he said.

He urged the corp members to use their service year to properly lay the foundation for practical realisation of their roles.

“l urge you to shun negative tendencies such as criminality, thuggery, cultism and other anti-social behaviours,” he said.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Olusegun Alao, said that a total of 1,767 prospective corps members, comprising 884 males and 883 females, were registered in Delta.

He said that they had demonstrated readiness to embrace the responsibilities of national service.

“The commencement of this orientation course marks the beginning of a transformative journey for our corps members as they prepare to serve their nation.

“Over the next three weeks, they will undergo rigorous training and engage in various activities designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge for their service year.

“There will lectures on the core values of the NYSC scheme and sessions on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development aimed at empowering them to become self-reliant and employers of labour after the service year,” he said.

He appealed to the state government to assist in improving camp facilities, including the provision of an ambulance, fencing of the camp for security purposes, and provision of a 150KVA diesel power generator.

” The 100KVA we have is not able to power the entire camp again as a result of its age,” he said .

He urged the corp members to seize the opportunity of national service to develop themselves as leaders.

“Your commitment during this orientation course will set the tone for your entire service vear.

“Embrace the challenges and opportunities that come your way and strive to make a positive impact wherever you go,” he said.(NAN)(

By Clara Egbogota