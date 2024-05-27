Oborevwori restates commitment to children’s well-being

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has restated his administration’s commitment to ensure policies and programmes were geared toward children’s well-being.

He says his administration is investing so much in the education sector because it is the key to the child’s upbringing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oborevwori disclosed this on Monday in Asaba at the 2024 celebration of the Children’s Day.

The theme for the celebration is: “Enhancing the Total Wellbeing of the Nigerian Child through Quality Education and Skill Development”.

Represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the governor said apart from the provision of fit-for-purpose faculties and facilities in the schools, his administration had also recruited more than 2,000 teachers.

“My beloved children of Delta State, I am happy to be in your midst today, a day set aside to celebrate you.

”Today also allows for stocktaking on measures taken thus far as it concerns your well-being.

”It serves to reawaken our resolve to put in our best efforts to articulate policies and programmes meant to protect your interests and prepare you for a bright future, ” he said.

Oborevwori also said that the theme for the celebration was apt.

According to him, education, either formal or informal, is key to the upbringing of a child.

“As a government, we are well aware of the positive impact of education on the development of our children.

”It exposes them to new experiences through supportive and structured learning, thus preparing them for a purposeful life as adults.

“It is with this understanding that we have continued to invest in sustainable and inclusive access to education at all levels.

”We are ensuring that our educational system has fit-for-purpose faculties and facilities. We have recruited more than 2,000 teachers in both the primary and secondary schools in the state.

”To further increase access to education, we have expanded the capacity of some of our tertiary institutions,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had also paid bursary awards to all the state’s students in tertiary institutions nationwide.

“We hope it will help to ameliorate the difficulties they may be facing considering the present economic challenges.

“Just as it is written in Proverbs Chapter 22 verse 6, which states, ‘Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it’.

“That should be the prayer of every parent.

”As parents, we need to note that ‘charity begins at home’ implies that education begins within the homestead.

“As such, we ought to be an embodiment of respect, integrity, responsibility, and hard work for our children to emulate,” said the governor

The governor also cautioned the children against social vices.

“Our beloved children, society is replete with many social vices, such as drug abuse, cultism, prostitution, cybercrime, and many others. These offend our societal values.

”We have put measures in place to help eradicate these vices, which are fast eroding the social and cultural values we hold so dear in this part of the world.

”Everything you do, every action you take, be it individually or collectively, please bear in mind the impact it will have on you, your family and society in general.

“Do not listen to those who condemn education and its invaluable assets. They don’t mean well for you,” he cautioned.

Oborevwori assured the children that his administration would continue to take concrete actions that would positively impact their future.

The governor’s wife, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, appreciated the parents and teachers for their efforts in ensuring the proper upbringing of children.

She urged the children to find and know God, while she used the occasion to flag off the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign.

The governor’s wife urged parents and caregivers to make their children, especially those between ages 9 and 14, available for the vaccine meant to prevent cervical cancer.

In her opening remarks, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs Pat Ajudua, stressed the need for children to acquire skills in addition to their education.

Ajudua said acquiring skills would give them a comparative advantage over their peers.

”It is on this note that we want to acknowledge the feat that Delta has made in ensuring quality education for our children and the vocational training that we have done for over 20,000 persons in the state.

”We have also structured our educational system as a state to accommodate technical training and we, currently, have nine technical colleges in the state.

”This is to ensure that our children are exposed to technical education from secondary school level, ” she said.

The occasion, well attended by schools from different parts of the state, featured a march-past by students and the cutting of the celebration cake. (NAN)

By Mercy Neme