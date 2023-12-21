Oborevwori receives Okoro, cyclist from Yobe to Delta 

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has received Mr Samuel Erukoghene Okoro, who cycled for 10 days from Damaturu, Yobe State to Asaba.

Okoro, a native of Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area of Delta, who reside in Damaturu, had embarked on the journey on Dec. 9, arrived Asaba on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Welcoming the cyclist, Oborevwori congratulated him for the successful journey and assured that he would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Delta, who entrusted him with their votes.

He said, “to ride on bicycle from Damaturu in Yobe State to Delta sttate for 10 days is a big risk and I want to assure all Deltans that with all the love and risk people took to support me, I will not disappoint Deltans.

“I know times are tough but we are trying our best and in the past six months we have done quite a lot.

“People have stake in this government, the youth, the women and residents.

” I want to assure you that the peace we are enjoying now in this state, we will sustain it and we will do more for Deltans.

“There will be more infrastructural and human capital development. So we will do our best,”

Earlier, Okoro said that the journey took him 10 days from Yobe to Delta, adding that he was motivated by the superlative performance of Gov. Oborevwori in Delta.

“I started this journey on Dec. 9 and I started it from Damaturu, Yobe State.

“I was inspired by the works of Gov. Oborevwori in the state. I flipped through Facebook and Google to see many of his numerous projects.

“So, I decided to go for a 1,200 km bicycle ride in his honour and today I am grateful to God for arriving here successfully,” Okoro said.

The State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and top government functionaries joined Gov. Oborevwori to welcome Okoro and his(Okoro) family, who joined him in Asaba.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye

