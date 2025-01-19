Oborevwori: Raising the Bar of Governance with Street Credibility

By Jackson Ekwugum

Gradually but steadily, many are now coming to terms with the unique leadership skills and patriotic fervour of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State. All the misconceptions, misinformation, and falsehood that were concocted about him by his traducers and naysayers are now giving way to the sudden realisation that Governor Oborevwori is a classic study in governance with his unswerving sense of mission and determined strides. Because he is not one to hug the limelight or engage in needless political grandstanding, many, perhaps understandably, misconstrued his self-effacing mien and grassroots approach to politics and governance to be a sign of weakness, or inability to grasp the complexities of modern statecraft. But after 19 months on the saddle, it is becoming increasingly clear that Governor Oborevwori is a masterclass in leadership.

Evidence of his rising profile as a national political leader were on full display last December during the marriage ceremony of his son in Asaba. Political heavyweights across the political divide made their presence felt with their obvious enthusiasm and delight. The list of attendees included President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice, Shettima (both represented by Aviation minister, Festus Keyamo), governors, national assembly members, ministers, and business tycoons in the likes of Tony Elumelu and Gabriel Ogbechie. Not to forget of course, Oborevwori’s predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The event spoke volumes of Governor Oborevwori’s ability to forge friendships and build synergy across board for the purposes of a stable polity and good governance, a fact that was eloquently attested to by the President in describing Governor Oborevwori as “a bridge builder and model political leader.” Such a profound validation coming from the President and leader of the ruling APC is a tacit endorsement of the governor’s trademark humility, and bi-partisan approach to governance that prioritises the interests and well being of the citizens above any partisan or parochial considerations. It is to be said that Governor Oborevwori is quietly emerging as a potent political force on the national stage.

Even at home, notable political actors are taking note and, even if subdued, are weighing in on the governor’s character, leadership prowess, and achievements so far. Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was recently quoted by a blogger thus:”..I know Sheriff as a humble, fearless, and respectful young man who does not fall for pressure.” In truth, that is the paradox that is Governor Oborevwori. Humble yet fearless. Tough but tender hearted. Audacious, yet respectful. Blunt but empathetic. In a viral Facebook post and, obviously, in veiled reference to Governor Oborevwori, Felix Tony Nwaka, former commissioner in the state, alluded to the enigma that is Oborevwori. Titled, “WHAT IF HE TURNS OUT THE BEST,” Nwaka waxed poetic:

“He appears focused on his assignment. What if he delivers on the job? What if he surpasses all his predecessors? Could this be the man we’ve all been waiting for? All the while we searched afar, he lay humbly at our feet. The gold that is covered with mud. Not as glorious as his forebears, but exudes a curious calm dignity. Is he the one appointed to take us to unprecedented heights of distinction? Could it be we are about to experience again the good old days? When we were the envy of all. When our exceptional exploits, powered by a united force, resounded at the farthest reaches imaginable. Who knows? You never can tell. Sometimes the expectations of man are at variance with cosmic constructions. Indeed, God works in mysterious ways. What can mortal do but to watch his reign and await the judgement of posterity.”

As I finalised this piece, Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark delivered a resounding verdict. “Governor Oborevwori,” he emphatically declared, “has achieved remarkable progress in development and democracy enhancement in Delta State. I urge him to continue undistracted, ensuring that no community is left behind.” Hardly surprising, therefore, that Oborevwori is among the four nominees for Governor of the Year award by Arise Television and ThisDay newspaper.

These encomiums are pouring in as Governor Oborevwori last week commenced his statewide inspection and monitoring of projects in the state. A rigorous exercise that will take him and his team to all the ongoing projects in the twenty-five local government areas of the state, it brought to the fore the governor’s relentless drive for excellence and passion for unrivalled service delivery. Even more significantly, it showcased the governor’s acclaimed street credibility. Touring projects in Asaba Capital Territory and environs, the contractors and site engineers were astounded by the governor’s understanding of the construction processes and attention to details.

He came with his measuring tape to assess the exact size of the formworks on drainages to ensure they were in line with the approved designs. He could take one look at the rods being used on some of the sites and tell the contractor that they were using the wrong materials for the job. Each time, he was proved right. No surprises there, for long before he was thrust into the dizzying heights of public service, Oborevwori was a successful businessman with wide ranging interests in construction, real estate, and oil and gas. Most of the contractors and site supervisors were left rueing their bad luck as the governor expressed his displeasure and directed that the right materials be used at their own costs. And for good measure, two state officials are facing sanctions for issuing certificates and facilitating payment for uncompleted projects.

The first two days of the inspection exercise revealed two things. First, Governor Oborevwori means business; he is not to be trifled with when it comes to delivering quality and excellent jobs. As he stressed at the press interview at the end of day two, he was not out to put up a “media show.” He simply wants the jobs done and done to specification. Nothing more. Nothing less. Oborevwori’s undiluted passion for excellence reflects in everything he does and he wants to see that translated into every project in the state. Secondly, he is not fazed by the rigours and inconveniences of inspecting every ongoing project in the state. Gifted with a voracious appetite for work, it was evident that Governor Oborevwori is irrevocably committed to ensuring that Deltans get full value from every naira spent.

The Governor’s only distress comes from our national penchant to cut corners and maximise profit at the expense of the public good. His pain was palpable as he lamented that indigenous contractors were “majorly” culpable in this regard. Hence, his patriotic appeal to all and sundry to embrace the timeless values of honesty, transparency, accountability, contentment, and love for country and state. The message from the governor was clear: let us all be the change that we want to see in society.

Ekwugum is Manager, Communications, Government House, Asaba.