Oborevwori mourns Pa Clark 

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta on Tuesday commiserated with the Ijaw nation on the passing of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, describing his death as “End of a great era”.

Pa Clark reportedly passed on Monday night, at 97.

The governor’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba.

According to him, Pa Clark was leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the South-South Peoples Assembly, and the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).

He described Pa Clark’s life and times as well spent in the service of the nation.

Oborevwori eulogised the late elder statesman for his unwavering and unprecedented dedication to the growth and unity of the nation, especially in the South-South.

“Today, I mourn the passing of an elder statesman, Nigerian patriot, and role model, Chief (Dr) Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, OON, an icon whose influence traversed Nigeria’s political scene for six decades;

“Teacher, educator, public servant, and politician, Chief Clark was a model of integrity, consistency, fidelity to a cause, and patriotic fervour.

“To the people of the Niger Delta region, he was their champion. Bold, outspoken, and fearless, he stood resolute in crusading for fairness, equity and justice for the region.

“His exit is also a personal loss; he was a motivator, mentor, and father to me. I will miss his wisdom, counsel, and zest for life.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta state, I commiserate with the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, in Burutu LGA of Delta State, on the passing of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, the people of Kiagbodo, and the Ijaw nation over this monumental loss. We can all take solace in the saying that Chief Clark came, he saw, and he conquered.

“Pa Clark, an astute lawyer, administrator, patriot, and freedom fighter, was a prominent player in Nigerian politics and a tenacious supporter of the rights of Niger Delta people,” Oborevwori said.

The governor said that Clark’s passing, coming a few days after the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was truly the end of a great era. May his gentle soul rest in peace.(NAN)