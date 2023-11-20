Oborevwori felicitates Jonathan at 66

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba.

Oborevwori lauded the former Nigerian leader for his indubitable accomplishments in peace and international mediations.

According to him, Jonathan’s growing stature in global diplomacy and promotion of democracy and peace throughout Africa is both significant and inspiring for him and Nigeria.

He said that the former president’s excellent and praiseworthy role as the ECOWAS peace envoy in Mali had persisted.

The governor further stated that Jonathan’s selfless behaviour and calm demeanour, coupled with his leadership by example, had contributed to the improvement of elections and the institutionalisation of democracy in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and statesman, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, as he celebrates his 66th birth anniversary.

“It gives me great pleasure to honour you, Your Excellency, for your outstanding contributions to the growth of democracy in both our beloved nation and Africa at large.

“As President of Nigeria, you oversaw an administration that respected the rule of law and protected the right to free expression.

“As our beloved former president clocks 66 years, it is my prayer and that of all the people of Delta and Nigerians that God continues to strengthen him in his devotion to ensuring better peace, good governance and long-lasting democracy in Africa.

“It is also our prayer that Almighty God grants him excellent health and long life so that he can continue to serve humanity to the fullest,” Oborevwori said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

