Monday, November 20, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectOborevwori felicitates Jonathan at 66
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Oborevwori felicitates Jonathan at 66

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
20

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba.

Oborevwori lauded the former Nigerian leader for his indubitable accomplishments in peace and international mediations.

According to him, Jonathan’s growing stature in global diplomacy and promotion of democracy and peace throughout Africa is both significant and inspiring for him and Nigeria.

He said that the former president’s excellent and praiseworthy role as the ECOWAS peace envoy in Mali had persisted.

The governor further stated that Jonathan’s selfless behaviour and calm demeanour, coupled with his leadership by example, had contributed to the improvement of elections and the institutionalisation of democracy in Nigeria and throughout Africa.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and statesman, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, as he celebrates his 66th birth anniversary.

“It gives me great pleasure to honour you, Your Excellency, for your outstanding contributions to the growth of democracy in both our beloved nation and Africa at large.

“As President of Nigeria, you oversaw an administration that respected the rule of law and protected the right to free expression.

“As our beloved former president clocks 66 years, it is my prayer and that of all the people of Delta and Nigerians that God continues to strengthen him in his devotion to ensuring better peace, good governance and long-lasting democracy in Africa.

“It is also our prayer that Almighty God grants him excellent health and long life so that he can continue to serve humanity to the fullest,” Oborevwori said. (NAN)

Previous article
FG says collaboration with Hiil will improve access to justice
Next article
Lottery Regulation feud: Supreme Court to hear suit 15 years after 
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.