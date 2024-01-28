Oborevwori felicitates Fubara at 49

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated his Rivers counterpart, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, as he clocks 49.

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Oborevwori’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday, in Asaba,

He described Fubara as a leader worth celebrating for his outstanding accomplishments in the governance of Rivers.

He lauded the Rivers governor for his resilience and contributions to the governance and development of the state.

According to him, Fubara is a great patriot and man of integrity.

“Fubara is an astute administrator selected by God to serve his people at this time in the political history of Rivers State”.

Oborevwori said that it was heart-warming to note that the ex-Accountant General turned-politician had by dint of hard work and discipline, won the hearts and respect of Rivers people and the nation.

“Since your emergence as governor of Rivers, you have continued to ensure good governance predicated on the need to raise the people’s standard of living, ensure development, peace and security in the state.

“There is no doubt that your administration’s development agenda will continue to impact positively on the development trajectory of the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate an outstanding professional, seasoned accountant and my brother, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, as he celebrates his 49th birth anniversary.

“As you celebrate this year’s anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer and that of the government and people of Delta that God grants you greater wisdom and good health to continue rendering amazing services to Him and to humanity,’ Oborevwori said. (NAN)

