Oborevwori congratulates Soludo at 63

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated his Anambra counterpart, Prof. Charles Soludo, on his 63rd birth anniversary.

Oborevwori’s felicitation message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Friday in Asaba.

He said the sterling contributions of Soludo to the development of the banking industry in Nigeria is legendary and worthy of commendation.

Oborevwori lauded the Aguata-born Economics Professor and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for his vision and promise of making Anambra a mega-industrialised economy.

“It is to the credit of Gov. Soludo that banks in Nigeria grew stronger and better positioned to compete favourably with their counterparts all over Africa and beyond.

“As governor of Anambra state, you have provided impeccable leadership through the philosophy of One Anambra, One People, One Agenda, with the goal of building Anambra into a livable and prosperous smart megacity,” Oborevwori said.

He expressed optimism of a greater cooperation between Delta and Anambra, adding that as neighbours, they had so much to share.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother Gov. Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his 63rd birth anniversary.

“I am quite confident that your election and assumption of office will pave way for you to provide an enduring leadership for the people of Anambra in appreciation for their massive support in your election.

“As neighbours, I look forward to greater cooperation and integration to make life meaningful for our people,” Oborevwori stated, and wished Soludo a very happy and memorable 63rd birth anniversary celebration,” he said. (NAN)

