Obololi Spill: Shell shuts Nun River-Kolo Creek crude oil line in Bayelsa

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on Friday announced that it has shut crude feeds into the 16 inch Nun River-Kolo Creek crude trunkline.

By Nathan Nwakamma

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development follows an oil leak on the pipeline at Obololi community, a coastline community along the River Nun in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa.

Mr Chukuwemka Woke, Director-General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) had told NAN that the spill occured on Feb. 16 and was reported on Feb. 17.

The shutdown was announced in a statement by Mr Michael Adande, a Spokesman for SPDC in a reaction to response requst by NAN after the spill.

According to the statement, the shutdown had stopped the leak while remediation efforts are ongoing to contain the spread of the crude and its impact on the environment.

Adande said: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the SPDC Joint Venture (SPDC JV), confirms that its Oil Spill Response Team has identified a leak from one of the SPDC JV assets located in the Obololi community, Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa state.

“The Team immediately isolated the line and suspended production into the line.

“The regulatory authorities and other stakeholders have been notified. Plan to conduct a regulator led Joint Investigation Visit (JIV), to determine the cause and impact of the spill is ongoing.”

Although the SPDC did not specify the volume of oil production affected by the shutdown, the 16 inch pipeline evacuates oil produced from various oil fields within Bayelsa swamps and feeds the SPDC’s manifold in Kolo.

NAN recalls that the NOSDRA DG, on Thursday said that the cause of the leak and estimated volume discharged was yet to be determined because the pipeline was beneath the river.

The regulator said that it has recommended a diversion of the river to a temporary dam to give access to the joint investigating team to the leak point for examination.

NAN recalled that following the contamination of the Nun River, Chief Target Segibo, Chairman of Southern Ijaw LGA, who earlier visited the impacted Obololi community pledged to provide alternative water source for the people (NAN)