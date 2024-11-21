‘OBO’: Fans celebrate Davido at 32

By Deborah Ifeanyi

Fans and supporters of Nigerian music superstar Davido, popular known as ‘OBO’, have continued to celebrate him with goodwill messages as he turns 32 on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, while expressing gratitude to God and his fans, had earlier in a post on his X page reflected on his new age.

He wrote: “Big 32 soon! Omo, God is good. Happy to be alive! My eyes don see shege! But steady my fans dey shout shekpe!”

The post has generated reactions from his passionate fan base, known as the ‘30BG’, with many sending him prayers and best wishes in celebration of his feat in music at 32.

@prettymfon wrote:”OBO baddest!!! 30BG everywhere you go!!! Happy birthday to the real GOAT, 001. God bless you more and more. May you live long to reap the fruits of your labour. Enjoy!!!”

@aAngelErny said: “Shekpe! Birthday blessings my dearest Ori Ade…. May you never go down, higher and higher you I pray forever!”

@AbiolaBlackdiva wrote: “Happy birthday baba ibeji.”

@Big_Rosie_ said: “We mount and still shouting Shekpe 001 happy big 32”

@gentle_theB wrote: “On Dis Day We Nigerians are all happy to have ya. David fire dey go my brother never stop exploring oo. Special love we gat for ya more blessings more money more grace”

@IamTimeArt said: “Big 32 soon !!! omo god is good happy to alive !! my eye don see shege!! but steady my fans dey shout shekpe!!!”

An auto dealer, who identified himself as Mr Jay Autos LLC, also in a post announced a car gift for Davido .

He wrote: “On your birthday our brand Mr Jay Autos LLC has decided to gift you this new Escalade 600 Premium Luxury. We appreciate your patronage and love for the brand.

“Happy birthday oriade @davido cheers to many more years,”

Earlier, the ace singer’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, celebrated him with a post on X, and announced that she would be gifting N40million to 200 people .

“To celebrate Davido’s birthday today, I’ll be sharing 40million naira to 200 people. All you have to do is subscribe to the YouTube channel below and drop a screenshot as proof! Good-luck!!!” (NAN)