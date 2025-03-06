OBJ @ 88: Obasanjo is a leader of all seasons – David Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has felicitated with former President, General Olusegun Obasanjo (Rtd) on his 88th birthday describing him as a leader of all seasons.

By Haruna Salami

In a goodwill message to the elder statesman, Senator Mark noted that Chief Obasanjo is a rare patriot whose hard work and commitment to the ideals of nationhood cannot be under estimated.

He noted that Chief Obasanjo remains an undisputed leader who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of Nigeria.

According to Mark, “Chief Obasanjo is an uncommon administrator and a symbol of our unity, equity and justice.

“Obasanjo is a true statesman and leader who has over the years, made selfless contributions to the peace, unity and development of the country. As he celebrates his 88th birthday anniversary, I extend very warm felicitations to him on behalf of my family.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God keeps him in good health as he continues to serve our father land and makes his wealth of experience available to the younger generation”.

He wished the former President many more fruitful years in good health, peace and wisdom.