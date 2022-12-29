Obiozor’s loss colossal, says Madumere 

By Victor Nwachukwu

A former Deputy Governor of Imo, Mr Eze Madumere has mourned the passage of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, describing it as a colossal loss.

Madumere ‘s sentiments were conveyed in a statement signed by his Media and Publicity Adviser, Mr Uche Onwuchekwa and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday.

He regretted that Obiozor’s death had left a void in Imo, the South-East, and Nigeria at large, describing him as a quintessential diplomat who remained patriotic till the end of his life.

“I received the news of his unfortunate passing with a rude shock. Obiozor had a way around difficult situations as always wittingly had what to say even in the face of grievous challenges.

“We had the glory of having him emerge the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide less than two years ago. Unfortunately, he exited at a time his wit, wisdom and experience would have been needed most.

“He was a man who served Nigeria at the highest level as a Diplomat and he remained patriotic till the end.

“I console his family, our dear state and the Federal Government and pray God for the repose of his soul,” he said. (NAN)