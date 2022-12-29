Obiozor’s death shocking – Ikpeazu

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom/Hilary Akalugwu

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has expressed shock over the death of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.



Ikpeazu made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday.

He described the octogenarian as “a ranking member of the global academic community”.



He further described him as “a world acclaimed Professor of International Relations and a diplomat of the finest grade”.



The governor said that his death robbed Igbo nation of one of its most illustrious sons.



According to him, the deceased was one of the most powerful men of Igbo extraction at the global diplomatic level.



He maintained that his death had dealt a huge blow on Ndigbo, which is still grappling with issues around leadership and her place in Nigeria.



“Prof. Obiozor would be deeply missed,” he stated.

He added that posterity would judge him favourably, considering that he left indelible footprints on the sands of time.

Also, Prof. Damain Opata, the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, described Obiozor’s demise as a great loss to South-East and the country.



“I received the death of our national president with shock, surprise and sadness,” Opata said.



He further said that the incident had denied Ndigbo and Nigeria a great leader and global career deplomat.



“The death of Obiozor is not only a great loss to Ndigbo but to the country and world.



“It’s indisputable that the country and the international community will miss the immense intellectual contributions and wise counsels of Obiozor on national and global issues.



The professor emeritus from the Department of English and Literary studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that Obiozor “would be remembered for his commitment to uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political consideration”. (NAN)