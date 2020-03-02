Obiora assumes duty as new CBN DG

ABUJA – Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora has formally assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), replacing Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the Bank on February 2, 2020.

Welcoming Dr. Obiora on board, on Monday, March 2, 2020, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, congratulated him on his appointment, noting that he was assuming duty at a time when his experience was needed to ensure stability in the Nigerian economy.

Assigning the new Deputy Governor to the Economic Policy Directorate, Mr. Emefiele charged him to go beyond upholding the interest of the CBN to upholding the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, majority of who he said desired positive impact in their daily lives.

The Governor, who alluded to the youthfulness of Dr. Obiora and some new Directors in the Bank, said deliberate effort was being made by the Management of the Bank to assign more responsibility to the youth, who he noted possessed energy that must be put to positive use for the good of Nigerians.

While urging all present to work together to enable the Bank to achieve its objectives, Mr. Emefiele charged them to strive to etch their names in the annals of the Bank as having contributed their quota to the overall development of the country.

According to the Governor, who was flanked by Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, the Deputy Governors in charge of Financial System Stability (FSS) and Operations, respectively, members of staff of the Bank were part of the monetary policy team that had to play the role of upholding the integrity of the Bank and policies that translate to making lives better for most Nigerians whom they represent in the Bank.

In his remarks after subscribing to the relevant oath administered by the CBN Board Secretary and Director, Corporate Secretariat Department, Mrs. Alice Karau, the new Deputy Governor expressed joy to be back at the CBN, promising to add value to the processes even as he solicited the cooperation of all in achieving his tasks.

Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora was nominated Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday, January 16, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari and his appointment was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, January 30, 2020 paving his replacement of the Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna who retired from the services of CBN on February 2, 2020.