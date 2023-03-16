“Obidients” in Cross River align with Bonse, promise full support in guber election

By Victor Okoye

The “Obidient movement” in Cross River has declared support for Amb. Wilfred Bonse, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate ahead of the gubernatorial election on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a cross section of leaders from the North, Central and South chapters on Thursday converged on Calabar to declare support for Bonse as their preferred choice for governor.

Mr Samuel Elijah, the Leader of the delegation and Chairman of Chairmen for Calabar South, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, said their decision to support Bonse was borne out of their desire for a change of the old order in the state.

“We’ve come to support a young man that has a great future for this nation, Calabar and the whole of Cross River.

“The man has an ambition for the young people and a lot of goals he wants to achieve in order to transform the state.

“Indeed, his goals align very much with the values we hold so dear in our movement and that’s why we have decided to throw our weight behind him ahead of the gubernatorial election here in Cross River for the future of this great state.

“By God’s grace come Saturday, we are going all out to support him,” he said.

Mrs Mercy Hogan-Bassey, Women Leader for Ward 8, and also the Chairman for Women 4 Women, Calabar South, said that Bonse was a man of integrity and character.

“He is a man of reputable character and a proven record who always does what he said he will do.

“He is also a man that has capacity and who we know will deliver Cross River from shambles. He is an educated man who has come to provide free education and scholarships for our children.

“He has also promised to empower our women and keep Calabar clean. So, we decided to embrace Bonse as our choice for governor, especially because our party as it where do not have a gubernatorial candidate,” she said.

Evang. Deborah Bassey-Iniama, Women Leader Ward I, Calabar, said she and her party chose to embrace Bonse as their governorship candidate because of the love they have for him.

“He has taken his time to explain to us what he intends to do for our state, and we are confident and satisfied with all his promises.

“Cross River used to be the cleanest state in the past, but now the situation is different. Bonse has promised to return the state back to its past glory.

“He has also promised to provide free education for our children and to revive our industries.

“For someone like me who has two sons that have finished their university education for the past three to four years now without a job, Bonse has promised to provide jobs for Cross “Riverians`’.

“All these and more are why we have chosen to embrace him as our governorship candidate so that our dreams and hope for a new Nigeria will be fulfilled,” she said.

Bonse appreciated the synergy between the obedient movement in Cross River State and his candidature, adding that with their support, they would be a force to reckon with in the upcoming election in the state.

“It’s a synergy that speaks for itself. The people are tired of the status quo, and they have come to us because they find us worthy for the cause in which they have stood in the previous election despite the way it’s gone.

“They are throwing their support totally behind us, and we very much appreciate what they have done, and we hope other groups will take a cue from them.

“The candidature that I represent is the candidature that will make us proud in total,” Bonse said.

NAN reports that the gubernatorial election, which was earlier scheduled to hold on March 11, was postponed and expected to hold on Saturday.

(NAN)