Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to use the service year to learn marketable and entrepreneurial skills, to boost their chances of employment in society.

The governor gave the advice during the swearing-in ceremony of members of the 2021 Batch A stream 2 Orientation Course, at the Mbaukwu/Umuawulu permanent orientation camp on Friday.

Obiano, who was represented Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra, said that skill acquisition was an integral part of the service, and called on corps members to take advantage of it.

He said that the corps members should equip themselves with the training, which was aimed at making them to be self-employed and becoming employers of labour.

The governor commended the NYSC for assisting to mitigate the challenges confronting the nation in critical areas, especially education, health and agriculture sectors.

Obiano urged the corps members to imbibe the success of their predecessors and render greater service to their fatherland in their own time.

The coordinator, in his own capacity, told the corps members that the NYSC was going to equip them with leadership qualities during the service year, and only those who did well would be certified to join the larger society.

“You must be in your best behaviour and portray a good national value while discharging your duties to the nation,’’ he said.

Aremu appealed to the state government to expedite action on the completion of the camp landscaping, noting that the environment was being overwhelmed by erosion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 0ath of allegiance was administered on the new corps members by Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, Chief Judge of Anambra, who was represented by Justice Okey Onunkwo. (NAN)

