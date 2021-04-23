Anambra State will honour the students from Queen of the Rosary College (QRC), Onitsha, who won the Global Prize Award at the just-concluded Diamond Challenge Global Summit, University of Delaware.

C. Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment said in a statement that the QRC students defeated over five thousand other teams from around the world to win the highly coveted top prize.

The seven students who did the state proud by winning the award are Chisom Iwuno, Amara Okechukwu, Chidimma Okoye, Mmesoma Nnaji, Sandra Mgbafulu Stephanie Anozie, and Chinyere Iheator.

The trailblazing students and their mentors made an app with the name “Queens Foris Labs”.

The app is a virtual learning space that allows students to conduct science experiments and understand science concepts better.

The students won the $1500 cash prize among other prizes, including further mentorship for the prize winners and sundry opportunities

An elated Governor Willie Obiano will alongside the accolades to the QRC students equally honour the Anambra State students who excelled in the last two years of the JAMB examinations.

Also due for honour are the Anambra State students who triumphed in the competition organized by the Federal Ministry of Science & Technology for students in all 774 LGAs in the country. Remarkably, the Anambra candidate took the first position in 2019 while another one took the second position and they personally met with President Buhari who gave them N1m and N750,000 respectively plus university scholarship awards up to the doctoral level.

