Obiano tasks corps members on diligent service

March 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged  Corps Members posted the state discharge their one year duty fatherland with diligence.

Obiano gave the advice at the closing of Orientation Course members of 2021 Batch A Corps Members at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area .

Represented by Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of Youth Corps (NYSC) in Anambra, the governor said that the corps members  should be resilient and ready serve diligently  in their various places of primary assignment.

He said that they should deploy the lessons from the training they received during the orientation programme the development of themselves and that at large.

He urged all Royal Fathers and accord priority attention the safety and well-being of corps members them to settle down to carry out their tasks in their various communities without fear.

“I appreciate all camp officials for their active participation and contribution to the success of the orientation course,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was conducted in strict compliance to protocol.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,