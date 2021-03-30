Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged Corps Members posted to the state to discharge their one year national duty to fatherland with diligence.

Obiano gave the advice at the closing of Orientation Course for members of 2021 Batch A Corps Members at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Represented by Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra, the governor said that the corps members should be resilient and ready to serve diligently in their various places of primary assignment.

He said that they should deploy the lessons from the training they received during the orientation programme for the development of themselves and that society at large.

He urged all Royal Fathers and security agencies to accord priority attention to the safety and well-being of corps members for them to settle down to carry out their tasks in their various communities without fear.

“I appreciate all camp officials for their active participation and contribution to the success of the orientation course,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was conducted in strict compliance to COVID-19 protocol.(NAN)

