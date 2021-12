Anambra’s Gov. Willie Obiano inaugurated the Awka Township Stadium on Tuesday.

The stadium is installed with an eight-lane Poly Unit Premium tartan track while the football pitch is built with hybrid synthetic pitch.

Obiano said at the inauguration that he was glad to have built the facility which he would bequeath as one of the legacy projects of his administration to the people of Anambra

The final match of the 2021 Academicals Cup was played at the stadium after the inauguration. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

Print

LinkedIn

WhatsApp